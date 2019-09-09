CLOSE
Local Baseball Players Support Hurricane Relief In Bahamas

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

I have the distinct honor of working with this local baseball team and now they are helping to spearhead an effort to provide hurricane relief in the Bahamas. The Metropolitan Junior Baseball League is holding a supply drive at the Diamond on Saturday from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. The teens visited The Bahamas earlier this year for an international baseball tournament. They are looking for items like flashlights, batteries, and first aid kits to help their fellow ball players and all Bahamians.

