Rihanna Could Be DC’s New Poison Ivy In The Upcoming Batman Film

There is talk that Rihanna could be cast as Poison Ivy in the upcoming Batman Dark Knight series. According to We Got This Covered Warner Bros. studio has Rihanna on the shortlist for possible women to play the sultry villain.

Rihanna has done some acting, she starred Ocean’s 8, Battleship and Bring It On: All or Nothing. No word as of yet if RiRi has accepted the potential part, but we’re down to get poisoned by Rihanna.

What do you think of Rihanna possibly playing Poison Ivy? If not Rihanna, who should take on the role?

