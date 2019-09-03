How You Can Help Areas Affected By Hurricane Dorian

As the initial category 4 hurricane has tore through the Bahamas and is headed to the continental United States, it’s clear from the current damage that the people in these areas will need help to rebuild. The International Red Cross believes as many as 13,000 homes have been severely damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Dorian. It’s difficult to determine the true damage because it’s hard to get in contact with people on the ground so these are rough estimates.

If you’re looking for resources to help some of the area affected here’s a list of organizations that are prepping to assist areas in Dorian Path:

City of Miami BAHAMASTRONG

The City of Miami has created 16 drop-off locations to collect donations, fire stations and some churches. The city’s commissioner is hoping a near-miss so far in Miami will mean people donate what they bought in preparation for Dorian.

They’re asking for water, canned goods and baby formulas. The supplies will make it to the Bahamas on Wednesday, if weather allows.

World Central Kitchen

World-renowned chef José Andrés is on the ground in the Bahamas getting ready to feed the people of there. He hopes to be able to be in the impacted areas by tonight. If kitchens are destroyed, his World Central Kitchen will build a makeshift one and cook in big paella pans.

World Central Kitchen has provided relief efforts for past storms, including in Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria. Andrés and others collectively helped feed 3.6 million people.

Humane Society of the United States

The Humane Society of the United States has stepped in to help evacuate animals from animal shelters across Florida as Hurricane Dorian makes its way towards the east coast. Already, the organization has helped transport 80 animals that they hope to put up for adoption.

Save The Children

Save The Children said it will be working with local organizations to assist in reopening childcare and education programs in areas impacted by Hurricane Dorian. The nonprofit has provided relief for multiple storms in the past, most recently assisting more than 25,000 children and adults in the wake of 2018’s Hurricane Michael.

In addition to on-the-ground support, Save The Children also provides resources ahead of storms making landfall.

International Relief Teams

International Relief Teams has more than 1,000 disaster health kits at the ready for residents of Florida who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian. The organization said it has been providing “humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and relief supplies to families worldwide since 1988.” That includes in the wake of major natural disasters.

In 2017, International Relief Teams shipped more than $47,000 ready-to-eat meals to partner organizations in Victoria, Texas, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, amounting to more than 4,600 meals.

International Medical Corps

International Medical Corps is assisting the Florida Department of Health with medical care in the state as it braces for Hurricane Dorian. The NGO provides “emergency services to vulnerable populations following” a storm making landfall. Its team is also working with authorities in North Carolina, a state that is predicted to sustain intense winds and substantial rainfall as Dorian makes its way up the east coast.

International Medical Corps has previously provided assistance in Puerto Rico during Hurricanes Maria and Irma, where the organization helped at dozens of health clinics and continues to provide support for 26 facilities, reaching more than 63,000 patients.

