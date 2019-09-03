CLOSE
9-Year Old and 6-Year Old Brothers Release Parenting Book

When getting advice on how to parent a lot of times you turn to other parents, but 9-year-old, Jojo Yawson, and 6-year-old, Miles Yawson hope you’ll turn to their self-help book, How to Deal With Kids: A Guide For Adults By A Kid. 

Jojo wrote the book when he was six and tried for two years to get his mother, who owns a publishing and training and development company called Milestales, to publish the book.

Ama Yawson, who was swamped with other projects, finally focused on Jojo’s book when she decided to homeschool her sons.

The book lists 10 tips for parents to use as they deal with their children, topics cover time out, lectures and recreation. The book was illustrated by Miles Yawson. “My children are learning one of the most important educational lessons of all; they can actualize their ideas, become creative entrepreneurs, and have an impact on the world,” says Ama Yawson.

What have you learned from your children that have made you a better parent?

Photos
