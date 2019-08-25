CLOSE
RIP: Dem Franchise Boyz Member Buddie Has Passed Away

Sad news from Atlanta on Sunday as Buddie (pictured second from left), one-fourth of the rap group Dem Franchize Boyz has reportedly passed away. The group confirmed the news via their Instagram account.

🥺🥺 R.I.P Buddie you Will be Missed #demfranchizeboyz

Part of the So So Def imprint, in mid-2005, DFB grew from under the height of Atlanta’s crunk era with records such as “White Tee” and moved into the snap era with singles such as  “I Think They Like Me” before hitting it big with “Lean With It, Rock With It”.

RELATED: Black Legacy: Viral Dance Culture Would Be Nothing Without These Music Icons

RIP: Dem Franchise Boyz Member Buddie Has Passed Away was originally published on theboxhouston.com

