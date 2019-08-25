They say music heals the soul… and Kayne West attempted to do just that for the people of Dayton by bringing his Sunday Service to Riverscape in downtown Dayton for the Gem City Shine Benefit Concert.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Comedian Dave Chappelle put together the Gem City Shine Benefit Concert as a remembrance of the victims of the Dayton mass shooting in the historic Oregon District on August 4th.
Kanye West kicked off the festivities with his Sunday Service, a ministry of inspirational songs lead by a full choir. Chappelle along with other local and national acts at to be featured on the main stage located near Fifth Street and Wayne Avenue throughout the day.
Watch the stream of Kanye’s Sunday Service for Dayton Here:
10 people were killed and at least 27 were incjured at the mass shooting in Dayton. Just hours after another mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.
The Latest:
- Spotlights on Va’s Missy Elliott’s New Album ‘Iconology’ #ThrowItBack
- Listen Here: Missy Elliott Releases New EP ‘Iconology’ And Fans Can’t Get Enough
- Countdown To Monday: Queen Latifah, Fetty Wap & More To Perform At VMAs In Tribute To New Jersey
- Iconology: All Hail Missy Elliott, Queen Of Hip-Hop Afrofuturism!
- Who Would’ve Thought: These Actors Made More Money Than Will Smith In 2019 ‘Forbes’ List
- Missy Elliott’s Funky Fresh New Visuals Makes Creativity & The Heel-Toe Cool Again
- Police Investigate Possible Noose At Oakland Elementary School
- Saweetie Brings Us An ICY Collection Via Her Collaboration With Pretty Little Thing
- Rihanna Cosigns Storing Your Weed In Her Fenty Beauty Packaging
- Study Explores Why Men & Women Send Nudes to Each Other
Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least 27 Injured
Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least 27 Injured
1.1 of 7
2.2 of 7
3.3 of 7
4.4 of 7
5.5 of 7
6.6 of 7
7.7 of 7
WATCH: Kanye West Brings His Sunday Service to Dayton was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com