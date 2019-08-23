CLOSE
Missy Elliott’s Funky Fresh New Visuals Makes Creativity & The Heel-Toe Cool Again

Just in case you forgot about her healthy resume, hit the flip to refresh your memory.

DKNY Presents the Vanity Fair 'In Concert' Series

Source: Myrna Suarez / Getty

Finally! Missy Misdemeanor Elliott is back after a 14-year music hiatus, and we couldn’t be more hype. On Friday, the Queen of creativity released a highly anticipated collection of new songs with her new project ICONOLOGY — and it wouldn’t be a Missy rollout with some fire visuals to match.

She dropped the visuals for her new single, Throw It Back, and it feels like 2003 all over again.

Oh, and that’s not all. Missy will also receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this Monday at the MTV Video Music Awards. Talk about way overdue!

And let’s be real, it’s almost like the world started over once Youtube and social media became a thing, making all the artists who put in work before that feel like dinosaurs. That’s why the return of Missy is so important for the culture.

Missy Misdemeanor Elliott was way ahead of her time when it came to production, melodies and spitting bars. She could rap without a ghostwriter, produce without loops, sing an R&B ballad and give you extraterrestrial videos at the same damn time. Miss E. can make an entire song rapping backward and it’ll top the charts. She’s your faves fave. Just ask Lizzo!

Needless to say, we’re glad that she’s making creativity cool again. These days, the legend is looking good and living better. But just in case you forgot about her healthy resume, hit the flip to refresh your memory.

