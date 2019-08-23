Richmond City Health District Hosts Free Immunizations For RPS Students

Parents listen up! Students will head back to school in two weeks and we need to make sure they have their vaccinations. The Richmond City Health District on East Cary Street is holding a Free Immunization Day for Richmond Public School students only. The free immunizations are going on through this afternoon at 2:30.

Children eligible are between the ages of 4-18 and must be an RPS student. Parents bring your child(ren) shot records and insurance card if you have one. If don’t have your insurance card still bring your student(s) for their immunizations.

