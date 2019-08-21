CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

James Harden Gives His Honest Thoughts On MVP Race, Upcoming Season + JH-Town Weekend [EXCLUSIVE]

The Beard is back and has one thing on his mind – a title.

In lieu of his JH Town Weekend taking place all over Houston, former NBA MVP James Harden kicks it with G-Man and J-Que inside the Houston BMW Studios and gives his HONEST opinion to finishing second to the Greek Freak, what it’s going to be like having Russell Westbrook as a teammate again, not caring about the rest of the moves in the West, his favorite ankle breaker (“Every night I want to drop somebody”), dropping campers at his basketball camp and more.

“We got most of the core guys coming back and then we got Russ,” Harden said. “It’s difficult playing against him because he plays with that aggression but he’s better when he’s on your team. Him and PJ? Whew. Adding Russ to what we already have? Should be special.”

In regards to the MVP, Harden didn’t mince words.

“I had a [season] for the books, but it’s out of my control. Once the media creates that narrative about one person for the beginning of the year, I think they just run with that narrative until the end of the year. I don’t want to get into details but all I can do is control what I can do and I did what I was supposed to do at a high level. Only a few seasons anybody ever did that. I can’t control that, all I can control is coming back next year and winning a chip.”

Watch the full interview now and keep it locked to find out all the different details surrounding JH Town weekend this year!

RELATED: JH-Town Weekend: Travis Scott Homers, Does A Cartwheel At Celebrity Softball Game [VIDEO]

James Harden Gives His Honest Thoughts On MVP Race, Upcoming Season + JH-Town Weekend [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Rihanna attends the launch of her makeup line Fenty Beauty
Rihanna Buys Entire Baby Phat Archive
 14 mins ago
08.22.19
Jermaine Dupri
Jermaine Dupri Denies Jay-Z Told Him To Turn…
 18 mins ago
08.22.19
Take A Break! The Benefits of Fasting from…
 8 hours ago
08.22.19
15 items
Baby Bumpin! Yung Miami Is Glowing And Her…
 8 hours ago
08.22.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Aunt Jackie Serves Insanity Once…
 9 hours ago
08.22.19
0 item
Hot Girl Summer! 21 Celebs That Sizzled Poolside…
 10 hours ago
08.22.19
15 items
Forty And Fab! Kelis Is Living Her Best…
 15 hours ago
08.22.19
James Harden Gives His Honest Thoughts On MVP…
 16 hours ago
08.22.19
Tomeka James Started The Extensions Expo 10 Years…
 16 hours ago
08.22.19
Everyone’s In Trouble: MTV Announces Series Where People…
 17 hours ago
08.22.19
20 items
Tens Across The Board! ‘Pose’s’ MJ Rodriguez Is…
 18 hours ago
08.22.19
Your Turn: Normani “Motivation” Challenge Has Folks Testing…
 18 hours ago
08.22.19
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross Abruptly Resigns
 22 hours ago
08.22.19
20 items
Jackie Aina Celebrated NARS’ 25th Anniversary Looking Like…
 22 hours ago
08.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close