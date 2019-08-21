CLOSE
Inside Dwayne Johnson’s Dreamy Hawaii Wedding With Lauren Hashian

Details on the attire that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and wife Lauren Hashian wore for their secret Hawaiian wedding have been revealed. Hashian wore a $12,450 wedding dress by Mira Zwillinger. The dress featured a plunging neckline and equally low back, with a fitted silhouette that flares into a sheer lace skirt.

Johnson wore a white dress shirt and trousers from Ralph Lauren’s Purple Label. The couple exchanged Anita Ko rings as they said their vows by the oceanside. The secret wedding was revealed via Johnson’s Instagram on Sunday evening.

What do you prefer, a big wedding or a small intimate one? What should you spend most of your wedding budget on?

