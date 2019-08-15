EXCLUSIVE: Tym Wallace Shares How To Recreate Nia Long’s Braided Pompadour Ponytail

Nia Long got all gussied up for the premiere of 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. The actress has a role in the film. The beauty looked gorgeous in a Tiffany blue dress by House of CB. Her makeup was done by Saisha Beecham, who gave the beauty a smokey eye and a nude lip. However, we couldn’t get over her pompadour, braided bunched ponytail completed by celebrity hairstylist Tym Wallace!

We spoke exclusively with Wallace, who shared the inspiration for the look. “I was inspired by her dress. It had such a 90s feel. With the eye-catching color and very deep plunging neckline. I knew we needed a chic ponytail to compliment the entire dress. And add the makeup – Nia Long – WOW…ageless beauty.”

Ponytails and braids have been trending on the red carpet for celebrities this season. Wallace shares, “I am always a fan of the ponytail. Ponytails are forever classic.” Nia Long’s ponytail has more of an edge, “We are giving ponytails a modern twist. For Nia’s look, we went for a punk modern ponytail paying homage to #BlackGirlMagic with some swooped edges.” Well, you’ve snatched our edges with this look!

Want to recreate the look? Here are the steps and the exact products that Wallace used.

The first step was making sure the hair is clean. Wallace used Mizani Thermasmooth Shampoo ($16.00, ulta.com) and Thermasmooth Conditioner ($18.00, ulta.com). Afterward he applied Mizani’s 25 Miracle Leave In Milk ($19.88, walmart.com) and “then blow dried the hair into sections.” The next step is to “press the hair to make it super sleek.” He left out a section for the pompadour braid. “Next, I moothed the hair up in a ponytail using ORIBE Original Pomade ($34.99, express.google.com) and Bed Head Hard Head Hairspray ($10.39, amazon.com), then formed the hair with the blow dryer to lock on the ponytail.”

To give Nia Long’s hair additional length, he added Hair Are Us 24 Inch Hair ($100.00, hairareus.com) around the ponytail for “extra length cut layers.” He then added some waves and brushed it out and created slight puff balls, then added the braided pompadour.

Beauties, what do you think of this look? Would you try this hairstyle? Sound off in the comment section.

