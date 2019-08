Do you want to raise your funk level? Take a listen to the Notorious B.I.G and James Brown mash-up. Amerigo Gazaway has a way with blending beats and lyrics creatively.

This mash-up mixes Brown’s Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag and Biggie’s Big Poppa. The song is a part of a full album of Biggie and Brown blends called The B.I.G. Playback.

What is the best mash-up you’ve heard recently? Could this be it?

