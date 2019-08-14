CLOSE
Cicely Tyson Joins Cast Of Ava DuVernay’s OWN Series

Legendary actress Cicely Tyson continues to have a place to shine. She will be featured as a cast member in the upcoming Ava DuVernay series Cherish The Day. The show will be seen on OWN.

The 94-year-old Tyson will play a stage and screen star from back in the day. The series will debut in 2020. It will feature the romantic story of one couple per season. Each episode will highlight one day in their relationship. DuVernay also has her show Queen Sugar on OWN.

Which seasoned actor/actress would you like to see get more roles?

