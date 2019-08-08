Virginia Flaggers Call Boycott of Field Day of the Past Event

The Virginia Flaggers, a Confederate heritage group, is calling for a boycott of Field Day of the Past in Goochland. Virginia Flaggers is one of two groups that organizers are banning from the three-day September event for allegedly disregarding vendor guidelines in the past. Now, Virginia Flaggers representatives say they are being shut out because they support Confederate heritage. Field of the Past organizers say they have not abandoned all representation of Confederate history, and the issue is strictly over guideline violations.