Mechie Talks Blac Chyna Scandal, MTV's 'Ex On The Beach' + More

08.07.19
Mechie, the former cast member of boy group 4EY stopped by the Quick Silva Show to spill all the lemonade as Leah would call it on his life. The singer talked about his latest single “Wanna Be Your Man” sampled Zapp’s “I want to be your man.” He’s also in the streets with his newest venture which is reality TV.

Mechie is the latest cast member of MTV’s Ex On the Beach hosted by Romeo Miller. He talked about his very public relationship with Blac Chyna and how his life unfolded after the Rob Kardashian drama.

Mechie Talks Blac Chyna Scandal, MTV’s ‘Ex On The Beach’ + More was originally published on kysdc.com

