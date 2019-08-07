50 Cent: “In The Tub Thirst Trapping” Trey Songz & Bow Wow Respond

50 Cent posted a bubble bath picture to Instagram on Tuesday, the Power star’s photo got the attention of R&B singer Trey Songz and Bow Wow, who both commented on the post.

“Damn 5, gon make a ni**a block you mane,” Trey Songz commented. Bow Wow came along with a laughing/crying emoji. 50 is scheduled to have a Power premiere concert at Madison Square Garden on August 20th

“Hey @TreySongz don’t don’t be bringing this ni**a to the party’s man, 50 wrote, “this lil ni**a crazy, playing wit the money.” Bow Wow tried to stunt saying he’ll be in London that weekend.

50 then responded to Bow Wow writing, “you ain’t got no b***ches lil ni**a @future took all of them. LMAO.” This made Bow Wow leave the conversation while 50 continued telling Songz that Bow Wow was on, “probation until he could figure out what happened last time.”

50 claims that money he gave to Bow Wow at a strip club to throw, was the same money he flaunted on social media after the night was over, do you think Bow Wow hit 50 for the money he gave him to throw at the strip club?

