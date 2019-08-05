CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Destiny’s Child Looking To Set A Reunion?

Destiny's Child(v.l. Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland)

Source: picture alliance / Getty

A full-fledged Destiny’s Child reunion may be coming soon. After Beyoncé brought Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams out at Coachella in 2018, fans wondered if the group would form again.

The Sun in the UK reports that Beyoncé has contacted Kelly and Michelle about a reunion. Allegedly, Beyoncé was inspired by the Spice Girls recent reunion. According to the report, Destiny’s Child would get back together to record new music and embark on a massive U.S. and European tour. The reunion would mark 20 years since Michelle joined the group. None of the ladies have commented about the rumor.

Would you be ready for this reunion? What is your favorite Destiny’s Child song?

See story here

 

Destiny's Child Looking To Set A Reunion?

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink Launch Party
Metta World Peace Says Chris Brown Was Good…
 2 hours ago
08.05.19
Destiny's Child(v.l. Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland)
Destiny’s Child Looking To Set A Reunion?
 4 hours ago
08.05.19
7 items
Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least…
 1 day ago
08.05.19
El Paso Shooter Identified Online As Trump Supporter…
 2 days ago
08.05.19
Multiple Fatalities Reported Following Mass Shooting In El…
 2 days ago
08.04.19
26 itemsPrep For Success Back To School Drive
See Pictures From The Prep For Success Back…
 2 days ago
08.05.19
Run That Back With Aladdin Da Prince &…
 2 days ago
08.05.19
Same Ol’ Merica: 10 James Baldwin Quotes That…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
A$AP Rocky Has Been Released From Prison
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Congrats Mama! Keyshia Cole Gives Birth To Second…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
12 items
Y’alls Triffling President Made Fun Of Rep. Cummings’…
 3 days ago
08.05.19
Eesh: One Of The Original ‘Lion King’ Animators…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Justice League Member Is Confirmed As Queer After…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Sen. Kamala Harris Only Candidate Who Dropped In…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close