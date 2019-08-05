Destiny’s Child Looking To Set A Reunion?

A full-fledged Destiny’s Child reunion may be coming soon. After Beyoncé brought Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams out at Coachella in 2018, fans wondered if the group would form again.

The Sun in the UK reports that Beyoncé has contacted Kelly and Michelle about a reunion. Allegedly, Beyoncé was inspired by the Spice Girls recent reunion. According to the report, Destiny’s Child would get back together to record new music and embark on a massive U.S. and European tour. The reunion would mark 20 years since Michelle joined the group. None of the ladies have commented about the rumor.

Would you be ready for this reunion? What is your favorite Destiny’s Child song?

See story here