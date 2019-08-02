Inside Chey’s Boutique: Tips & Tricks for a Flawless Bikini Line

08.02.19
Summer is in full swing, which means laying out at the beach or pool is a regular activity for all the baddies out there. Naturally, you gotta be cute while you’re at it, and with all the new, cute, and trendy bikinis out there, it’s important to feel confident about your bikini line. Otherwise, you’ll either look like a grandma or a 12-year old trying to cover it up. Pew.

Chey Parker gets personal in this episode of Inside Chey’s Boutique and runs down a list of tips, tricks, and products she uses to get her bikini line flawless. Check it out!

Inside Chey’s Boutique: Tips & Tricks for a Flawless Bikini Line was originally published on kysdc.com

Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
