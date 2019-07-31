Cardi B Calls Off Indy Show Over Security Concerns

Last night Cardi B had a show in Indianapolis, but an hour before the show was to start, she canceled the show over a “security threat.” Cardi sent apologies to fans in the city on Twitter saying that the threat was being investigated and that safety is first for everyone.

The Indianapolis Police Department put out a statement of their own and said that the threat was “unverified” and that an investigation is ongoing.

If you had a ticket to the show I hope you didn’t throw it away in anger. The show has been rescheduled for September 11 and the original tickets will be good for that date.

How long do you keep a ticket after a show has been canceled?

See story here