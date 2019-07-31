CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B Calls Off Indy Show Over Security Concerns

Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Last night Cardi B had a show in Indianapolis, but an hour before the show was to start, she canceled the show over a “security threat.” Cardi sent apologies to fans in the city on Twitter saying that the threat was being investigated and that safety is first for everyone.

The Indianapolis Police Department put out a statement of their own and said that the threat was “unverified” and that an investigation is ongoing.

If you had a ticket to the show I hope you didn’t throw it away in anger. The show has been rescheduled for September 11 and the original tickets will be good for that date.

How long do you keep a ticket after a show has been canceled?

See story here

#BlackTwitter Is Polarized By Cardi B’s New Single ‘Press’
12 photos

 

Cardi B Calls Off Indy Show Over Security Concerns

Videos
Latest
Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami
Cardi B Calls Off Indy Show Over Security…
 5 hours ago
07.31.19
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Joining “Strahan and Sara”
 5 hours ago
07.31.19
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…
 16 hours ago
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…
 17 hours ago
07.31.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 23 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 23 hours ago
07.30.19
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 23 hours ago
07.31.19
Aside From Their Ups & Downs On The…
 23 hours ago
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Texas…
 23 hours ago
07.31.19
Old Tricks: Quentin Tarantino Can’t Seem To Escape…
 24 hours ago
07.31.19
20 items
Love And R&B Returns With New Host Al…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Voices: Baccend Beezy Is Next For Yella Beezy
 1 day ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
7 items
Baby Bumpin! Danielle Brooks Is Glowing And Pregnant
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close