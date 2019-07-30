CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond

4 reads
Leave a comment
Al B. Sure!

Source: Reach Media / Al B. Sure!

 

Kiss Richmond will be getting a brand new sound!

Beginning Monday, August 5th, R&B crooner Al B. Sure will be hosting the new Love And R&B show every Sunday – Thursday from 7PM to Midnight.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

So get ready to relax and enjoy the smooth sound of Al B. Sure and your favorite R&B hits!

 

 

 

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

 

Latest…

Al B. Sure , love and r&B , New Jack Swing , richmond

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 52 mins ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 2 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 11 hours ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 17 hours ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 17 hours ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 19 hours ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 21 hours ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
10 items
Christina Milian Announces She’s Pregnant By Boyfriend Matt…
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 24 hours ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close