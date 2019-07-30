Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond

4 reads Leave a comment
Kiss Richmond will be getting a brand new sound!
Beginning Monday, August 5th, R&B crooner Al B. Sure will be hosting the new Love And R&B show every Sunday – Thursday from 7PM to Midnight.
So get ready to relax and enjoy the smooth sound of Al B. Sure and your favorite R&B hits!
