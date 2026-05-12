Radio One Richmond Goes Purple To Support Lupus Awareness

Source: General / Lupus Awareness Month

Radio One Richmond is proudly going purple in support of Lupus Awareness Month, teaming up with the Lupus Foundation of America to help shine a brighter spotlight on the millions of people affected by lupus. The campaign encourages listeners, community members, and supporters across the DMV and beyond to wear purple throughout the month of May while helping raise awareness about the serious autoimmune disease. Lupus can cause inflammation and pain throughout the body and is often difficult to diagnose, challenging to treat, and in some cases, life threatening.

Health advocates say there is currently no cure for lupus, and many patients wait an average of six years before receiving an official diagnosis after symptoms first appear. Because symptoms can vary greatly from person to person, lupus is often misunderstood despite impacting millions nationwide. That is why organizations and awareness campaigns continue pushing for more education, visibility, and funding for research that could lead to earlier diagnoses and improved treatment options in the future.

The Lupus Foundation of America remains the nation’s largest organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living with lupus through research, advocacy, education, and support programs. Community members can get involved in several ways during Lupus Awareness Month, including joining Team Radio One Goes Purple at the Richmond Walk this fall, donating to lupus research efforts, starting fundraisers, sharing lupus facts online, and proudly wearing purple in solidarity with lupus warriors everywhere. More information about lupus and ways to participate can be found at lupus.org/DMV