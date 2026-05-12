Will the US Supreme Court halt a VA Supreme Court Ruling?

Virginia Democrats are asking the United States Supreme Court to step in and pause a decision made by the Supreme Court of Virginia regarding redistricting. At the center of this debate is who has the authority to draw or revise Virginia’s political maps; the districts that determine representation in Congress and in the state legislature. The court ruled that Democratic lawmakers did not meet the procedural requirements to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot.

In a new court filing, Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said the state court “overrode the will of the people.” Jones also accused the decision of violating federal law.

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