Richmond Voters! Firehouse Primary Coming For Commonwealth’s Attorney

Urban Park Fountain

Richmond City Democratic Committee will hold a Firehouse Primary for Commonwealth’s Attorney candidates, interim Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin and Alexander L. Taylor Jr.

The Firehouse Primary will be held on August 8 and August 10, at the Main Branch Public Library 101 E. Franklin Street and the Southside Community Services Center 4100 Hull Street Road. Voting time on August 8 is 6:00PM-7:30PM and on August 10 is 10:30AM-1:30PM.

Only one candidate will be selected based on Richmond voters to run on the Democratic Party ticket in November 2019.

Richmond city residents check your voter status here.

