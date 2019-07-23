Tamela Mann Recovering From Surgery

0 reads Leave a comment
Gospel singer Tamela Mann is asking for your prayers as she recovers from double knee replacement surgery.
She reported that her surgery was a success on Instagram, but also reported that she hasn’t “gotten up and walked yet.”
Tamela also asks for your continued prayers as the busy entertainer will be down for a while as she goes through recovery.
