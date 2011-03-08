CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mz. Berry Talks Life After Ray-J & Beauty Tips

You may know Mz. Berry as the winner of season 2 of “For The Love Of Ray-J” who was later dumped by the R&B superstar; but we sat down with Connie Chris and spoke to the woman not the reality personality. Though Connie isn’t the apple of Ray’s eye she moves forward in stride with business endeavors like writing a book, starring in a play and mastering the catwalk of budding fashion designers. Connie strut her way into the HelloBeautiful offices where she gave great advice on how to look good on camera, hair and make-up tips and life after “For The Love Of Ray-J.” Connie even took time to answer tweets from her fans during the #ASKMZBERRY HB exclusive.

Take a look:

Ray J Is Looking For A Few Good Ladies

Enhanced by Zemanta

Mz. Berry Talks Life After Ray-J & Beauty Tips was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Pop Star Performing In Tokyo
Michael Jackson’s Ex-Wife ‘Was Fearful Of Having Children…
 1 hour ago
09.09.19
Hustlers red carpet premiere at TIFF 2019
Jennifer Lopez Says It’s Hard To Make Movies…
 3 hours ago
09.09.19
30 items
#LocLife: Ava DuVernay Encourages Black Folks To Show…
 3 days ago
09.07.19
Bars: Casanova’s “So Brooklyn” Challenge Has Rappers Dropping…
 3 days ago
09.07.19
Indya Moore’s Keepsake Earrings Honor The Black Trans…
 3 days ago
09.07.19
The Similarities Between Robert Mugabe And Donald Trump…
 3 days ago
09.07.19
Behind The Scenes: Cast Of ‘Insecure’ Gives Looks…
 3 days ago
09.07.19
12 items
12 Times Idris Elba Was A Dark Chocolate…
 3 days ago
09.07.19
Baelani: Kehlani & YG Confirm They’re Dating
 3 days ago
09.07.19
Rihanna attends the launch of her makeup line Fenty Beauty
Rihanna Could Be DC’s New Poison Ivy In…
 3 days ago
09.07.19
MTV Video Music Awards 2016
Kanye West Confirms “Jesus Is King” Album
 3 days ago
09.07.19
Leave Em Alone: Layton Greene Shares What She…
 3 days ago
09.07.19
Africa Miranda Teams Up With TJ Maxx To…
 3 days ago
09.07.19
10 items
#NYFWNoir: Top 10 Street Style Looks From Day…
 3 days ago
09.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close