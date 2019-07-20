CLOSE
Mary J. Blige Claps Back At Fan Who Yells At Her to “Shut the F*ck Up!”

BET Experience Africa 2015

Source: Gallo Images / Getty

Now, we all know Mary J. Blige don’t bother a soul! She does her Mary Bop on stage and goes on about her business. Well, someone decided to test the Queen during a tour stop in Nashville and she had time to clap back at them!

While talking to the crowd, as she does at all of her shows someone yelled out, shut the f-up. Mary continued with what she was saying but later circled back to the person and said, and for the person that’s been in here all night saying Mary shut the f- up YOU shut the f- up!

Should artists respond to their haters or ignore them?

