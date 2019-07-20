Arsenio Hall Officially Set To Reprise Role In ‘Coming to America 2’

It’s official-Arsenio Hall has officially signed on the dotted line for Coming To America 2. He will return to play, Semmi, trusted friend of Akeem (Eddie Murphy).

The movie is based on the screenplay from Black’ish creator Kenya Barris. In the sequel, Akeem learns that he has a long-lost son and returns to America to find him.

The movie is set to be released December 2020. Are you excited to see the sequel or do you think too much time has gone by?

