Miss Michigan Stripped Of Her Title Over ‘Offensive’ Posts

young black muslim woman

Miss Michigan has been stripped of her title after she made what pageant officials have deemed “offensive comments” on Instagram and Twitter.

Kathy Zhu, who — up until Thursday — was in the running for the Miss World title, has also been dropped from the pageant for posting her “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate” views, according to a letter she posted on Twitter. Among the posts that led to the shakeup was a 2018 tweet in which Zhu wrote about a Muslim Student Association rep who asked her to wear a hijab. “There is a ‘try a hijab on’ booth at my college campus,” she tweeted. “So you’re telling me that it’s now just a fashion accessory and not a religious thing? Or are you just trying to get women used to being oppressed under Islam?” In another post Zhu claimed “the majority of black deaths are caused by other blacks.”

Defending her comments, Zhu says, “Obviously I am not racist or stuff like that.” She’s calling out Miss World officials for not being clear on their definition of “insensitive.” She adds, “It is just not OK to be prejudiced against people who just have a different political view as you.”

Is Zhu racist, or does she just have a different political view? Did pageant officials do the right thing?

