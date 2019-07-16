CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

TREND REPORT: What’s Hot In Swimwear Based Off The Runway At Miami Swim Week

17 reads
Leave a comment
WAIKIKI SWIM At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2019/20

Source: Arun Nevader / Getty

Miami Swim Week 2019 will give you all the swimsuit inspo you need for summer vacation, baecation and beyond. This year we got diverse bodies and swimsuit styles that will have you ready to pack for your next resort vacation. Swimwear is more than just bikini’s and one pieces. The colors, cutouts, and accents have created stylish pieces that will make you want to spend more time poolside posing than actually swimming!

Personally, I love having a unique bathing suit or something that has just a little flair. It was great to see all the trends for swimwear. We rounded up our top 9 trends for you to see. Keep on clicking to check them out!

TREND REPORT: What’s Hot In Swimwear Based Off The Runway At Miami Swim Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 10 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 15 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 24 hours ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close