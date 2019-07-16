CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Beyoncé’s ‘Lion King: The Gift’ Album To Feature Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z & More

2 reads
Leave a comment
"The Lion King" European Premiere - VIP Arrivals

Source: Dave J Hogan / Getty

Beyoncé‘s role with The Lion King isn’t just centered around her playing Nala in the CGI live-action remake. She’s dropping a whole compilation album to go along with the movie.

The tracklist for The Lion King: The Gift features the likes of Childish Gambino, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Pharrell but also gives way to exciting newcomers such as Tierra Whack, Jessie Reyez, and SAINT JHN, as well as Afrobeat stars such as Mr. EaziBurna BoyWizKid, Tiwa SavageMoonchild Sanelly as well as the one and only Blue Ivy Carter (because of COURSE the real star of the show is going to get some time).

Check out the full tracklist for the album below, which seems to be more in vein with Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther soundtrack which dropped last year.

01. Beyoncé – “Bigger”

02. Beyoncé – “Find Your Way Back (Circle Of Life)”

03. Tekno, Yemi Alade, & Mr. Eazi – “Don’t Jealous Me”

04. Burna Boy – “Ja Ara E”

05. Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar – “The Nile”

06. Beyoncé, Jay-Z, & Childish Gambino – “Mood 4 Eva”

07. Salatiel, Pharrell, & Beyoncé – “Water”

08. Blue Ivy Carter, St. Jhn, Wizkid, & Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl”

09. Tiwa Savage & Mr. Eazi – “Keys To The Kingdom”

10. Beyoncé – “Otherside”

11. Beyoncé & Shatta Wale – “Already”

12. Tierra Whack, Beyoncé, Busiswa, Yemi Alade, & Moonchild Sanelly – “My Power”

13. 070 Shake & Jessie Reyez – “Scar”

14. Beyoncé – “Spirit

RELATED: Beyoncé Hit ‘The Lion King’ Premiere In Braided Finger Waves, The Internet Wasn’t Ready [Photos]

RELATED: This Video Of Meghan Markle Hugging Beyonce Is The Best Thing On The Internet

RELATED: Donald Glover Talks ‘The Lion King,’ Elton John &amp; Beyoncé’s Eyes, In A Lion Suit

Beyoncé’s ‘Lion King: The Gift’ Album To Feature Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z & More was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 10 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 15 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 24 hours ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close