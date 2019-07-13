Immigrant Support Rally Held In Baltimore Ahead Of Expected ICE Raid

ICE Deportation Raids Expected This Weekend!

Communities are coming together to support immigrants living in Baltimore. City Leaders, immigrant advocacy groups and members of the faith community gathered in Baltimore, MD Friday evening to oppose this weekend’s expected ICE deportations.

City Council president Brandon Scott announced to the crowd that, Baltimore is a welcoming city that will not help ICE in any way. Last week the Police Department issued a policy stating it will not enforce administrative warrants for immigration violations. Mayor Jack Young issued a statement saying the attempts of the president and his administration to deprive immigrants of their rights and tear apart families and unacceptable.

Mayor Young says he will continue to welcome immigrants to Baltimore with open arms. Those that took part in the ‘immigrant rally’ also spoke out against conditions at the border detention facilities.

View the full story from Maryland Matters.

