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Kanye West Accused Of Occultism At His Istanbul Show

A prominent Turkish politician has accused Kanye West of promoting occultism with the use of dark symbols during his concert in Instanbul.

Published on June 3, 2026

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A prominent Turkish politician has accused Kanye West of promoting occultism with the use of dark symbols during his concert in Instanbul. Presidential Chief Advisor Oktay Saral expressed concern over a number of young people that attended the event and the possibility of influence which goes against their cultural beliefs after over 120,000 were in attendance and is calling for an inspection of the show and it’s intentions.

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