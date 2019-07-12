CLOSE
Entertainment News
R. Kelly Arrested On Child Porn Charges And Obstruction Charges

R. Kelly Mugshot

Source: Cook County Department of Corrections

R. Kelly has been arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges that include child porn and obstruction of justice. Back in June Kelly plead not guilty to eleven felonies that were related to sexual assault and other types of abuse in Illinois.

In federal documents, New York federal prosecutors say, “Kelly and his crew traveled throughout the United States and abroad to recruit these women and girls” to participate in sexually explicit acts on camera. Charges include racketeering and several violations of the Mann Act and allegations of forced labor.

This alleged incident took place in January 2010 when the victim was under the age of 18. This is a developing story and you know that we’ll keep you updated with the latest news.

Do you think R. Kelly will be found guilty of the crimes he is charged with?

See story here

Photos
