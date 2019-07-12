R. Kelly Arrested On Child Porn Charges And Obstruction Charges

R. Kelly has been arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges that include child porn and obstruction of justice. Back in June Kelly plead not guilty to eleven felonies that were related to sexual assault and other types of abuse in Illinois.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In federal documents, New York federal prosecutors say, “Kelly and his crew traveled throughout the United States and abroad to recruit these women and girls” to participate in sexually explicit acts on camera. Charges include racketeering and several violations of the Mann Act and allegations of forced labor.

This alleged incident took place in January 2010 when the victim was under the age of 18. This is a developing story and you know that we’ll keep you updated with the latest news.

Do you think R. Kelly will be found guilty of the crimes he is charged with?

See story here

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…