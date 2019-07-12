RPS and YMCA Team Up To Reduce Summer Learning Loss

Community Collaboration at its best!

Richmond Public Schools and the YMCA are coming together to reduce summer slide. In other words, learning loss from the time students leave school for summer vacation and heading back to school in the fall.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch says more than one-thousand students have been heading out to seven schools since the end of June. The children are taught academics in the morning by city teachers before taking part in other summer activities with the YMCA in the afternoon.

Mayor Levar Stoney declared July 11, 2019 as Summer Learning Day!