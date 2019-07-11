CLOSE
Madonna’s Love Letter From Tupac Is Up For Auction

KMEL Summer Jam 1992 - Tupac Shakur

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Madonna’s love letter from Tupac while he was in prison has been in auction purgatory for years, until now. Despite all the conflict and legalese, the letter is heading to the auction block and to get it you’re going to have to shell out the dough.

The company Gotta Have Rock and Roll will be handling the auction with an opening bid of $100,000 and the letter is expected to go for upwards of $300,000. Madonna had filed a lawsuit against her old friend Darlene Lutz to stop the sale, but the judge tossed out the suit after learning Madonna had signed a release back in 2004. The bidding for the letter starts online July 17.

