Two Male Suspects Charged In Shooting Death Of A Toddler

Two suspects are facing charges in the shooting death of a one-year-old nearly two years ago in Henrico County.

Officers found the toddler girl and her father injured at their home on Fayette Avenue in October of 2017. Derek Walton, Jr. and Byron Archer III were charged yesterday with felony homicide, malicious wounding and more.

Investigators linked Walton to the crime after he was arrested this spring for allegedly shooting five-year-old Kemiya Edwards in the head. She survived.

