Teen Shot In Retaliation For Setting Off Fireworks

A 15-year-old boy was shot three times Thursday in retaliation for setting off Fourth of July fireworks at an Atlanta apartment complex, Channel 2 reports.

Officers called to the apartment complex and found the teen suffering from wounds to his leg, abdomen and back, Atlanta police Cmdr. William Ricker told Channel 2 Action News early Friday. The teen is stable, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the case and police have reportedly been getting limited cooperation from witnesses.  Investigators have reportedly learned teens were setting off fireworks about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Someone got upset and shot the 15-year-old, police told Channel 2.

Officer plan to return to the complex Friday to gather additional information, the news station reported.

