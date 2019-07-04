CLOSE
Community Clo's Giving Away Gift Cards to Shop At The Market At 25th

Happy 4th of July America! We salute our veterans and active military personal for keeping us FREE in America…

Miss Community Clooovia of 99.3/105.7 Kiss Fm is broadcasting live today 11-1 at the Market At 25th located 1330 N. 25th Street. If she spots you walking through the aisles at the Market she will walk up and give you a gift card to shop inside. Enjoy the great deals today through the weekend, music and other giveaways.

Calling on Richmond and surrounding areas to meet her at the Market At 25th today 11-1. Happy Grillin’ on the 4th!

