A Third Rosie’s Casino Opens in Richmond [VIDEO]

All bets are on!

A new casino is now open for betting in Richmond, Virginia. Monday marked the grand-opening of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium on Midlothian Turnpike. It’s the third Rosie’s to open in Virginia after New Kent and Vinton in Roanoke County. Players can place wagers on any of 700 historical horse racing machines at the Richmond location. The Virginia Resources Commission reports the two Rosie’s racked in over 70-million from bettors in May alone.