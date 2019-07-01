CLOSE
Virginia New Laws In Effect Today, Check The Changes Here

Virginia General Assembly

Virginia General Assembly

Lawmakers from across the Commonwealth of Virginia introduced, killed and passed hundreds of pieces of legislation during the 2019 General Assembly Session.

As a result, Governor Ralph Northam has signed hundreds of changes to Virginia’s laws that went  into effect on Monday, July 1, 2019. Changes to Virginia’s new laws include Voting, Criminal offenses, Education & Student Discipline, firearms, Health & Health Professions, Housing, Insurance, Workers’ Compensation, Social Services and Trade and Commerce, to name a few.

In Due Course is a selection of legislation passed by the 2019 Session of the General Assembly that is likely to impact the daily lives of citizens of Virginia.

The summaries were prepared by the staff of the Division of Legislative Services. Check highlights here.

