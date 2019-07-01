CLOSE
Richmond City Council To Discuss Gun Control Ban Today

Mayor Levar Stoney introduced a proposed ban to Richmond City Council one week ago and tonight it will be discussed. A council committee gave the go-ahead last week. The rule would prohibit firearms in city-owned buildings and public parks. State lawmakers are meeting for a special session next week to discuss gun control measures. A city ban on guns can’t be imposed unless state law is changed.

 

