Richmond City Council To Discuss Gun Control Ban Today

Mayor Levar Stoney introduced a proposed ban to Richmond City Council one week ago and tonight it will be discussed. A council committee gave the go-ahead last week. The rule would prohibit firearms in city-owned buildings and public parks. State lawmakers are meeting for a special session next week to discuss gun control measures. A city ban on guns can’t be imposed unless state law is changed.
Black Celebrity Birthdays: July
35 photos Launch gallery
Black Celebrity Birthdays: July
1. Missy Elliott- July 11 of 35
2. Bill Withers- July 22 of 35
3. Ralph Johnson/EWF - July 23 of 35
4. Joe Thomas- July 54 of 35
5. Kevin Hart - July 65 of 35
6. The late Della Reese- July 66 of 35
7. 50 Cent- July 67 of 35
8. Tia & Tamera Mowry-July 68 of 35
9. Jaden Smith - July 8Source:false 9 of 35
10. Richard Roundtree-July 910 of 35
11. Mavis Staples- July 1011 of 35
12. Lil' Kim-July 1112 of 35
13. Bonnie Pointer-July 1113 of 35
14. Loni Love- July 1214 of 35
15. Deborah Cox- July 1315 of 35
16. The late Gerald Levert-July 1316 of 35
17. Ruben Studdard- July 1417 of 35
18. Eddie Griffin-July 1518 of 35
19. Stokley Williams/Mint Condition- July 1519 of 35
20. Millie Jackson-July 1520 of 35
21. Regina Belle-July 1721 of 35
22. The late Nelson Mandela-July 1822 of 35
23. Wendy Williams- July 1823 of 35
24. Trai Byers- July 1924 of 35
25. Kym Whitley- July 2125 of 35
26. George Clinton- July 2226 of 35
27. Michelle Williams- July 2327 of 35
28. Marlon Wayans- July 2328 of 35
29. Jennifer Lopez- July 2429 of 35
30. Verdine White/EWF- July 2530 of 35
31. Wanya Morris/ Boyz II Men- July 2931 of 35
32. Carlos Santana- July 2932 of 35
33. Vivica A. Fox- July 3033 of 35
34. Laurence Fishburne- July 3034 of 35
35. Wesley Snipes- July 3135 of 35
