Clo-ism: On The Road To Success Expect Detours And U-Turns

This is a great day to be alive, in spite of what it looks and feels like today. I hear you want “success” “big time” or your name in “lights” well, you will have to lift something heavy to get “big”. The heavy is hurdling over obstacles with a humble attitude and not giving up but because you failed the first or second time. On the road to success there will be detours, closures, wrong turns, u-turns and ditches.
