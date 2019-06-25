By: Taylor Wilkinson
Megan Thee Stallion is fearlessly managing being a student and being an artist. Megan is studying Health Administration at Texas of the University.
After not being able to physically attend classes at her University due to her busy schedule, Megan decided to take online classes. During an interview she mentioned, “I always knew I wanted to be an artist, but I always knew I wanted to get my degree too.” Additionally, on June 21st, Megan posted an Instagram in business attire with the caption, “I miss being on campus lol I think I’ll start regular classes again in the fall *laughing face* (for those who don’t kno I had to start online classes since I started getting so busy).”
Megan is setting the stage for young individuals who are teetering between their career and going to school. Thee Stallion is making an example for herself and the community, showing that you can follow your dreams while also getting your degree of your choice. Megan keep doing real hot girl sh*t!
Megan Thee Stallion Talks Managing School and Her Career was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com