CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Managing School and Her Career

11 reads
Leave a comment
Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Ulisses Garza / Radio One Houston

 

By: Taylor Wilkinson

Megan Thee Stallion is fearlessly managing being a student and being an artist. Megan is studying Health Administration at Texas of the University.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

After not being able to physically attend classes at her University due to her busy schedule, Megan decided to take online classes. During an interview she mentioned, “I always knew I wanted to be an artist, but I always knew I wanted to get my degree too.” Additionally, on June 21st, Megan posted an Instagram in business attire with the caption, “I miss being on campus lol I think I’ll start regular classes again in the fall *laughing face* (for those who don’t kno I had to start online classes since I started getting so busy).”

Megan is setting the stage for young individuals who are teetering between their career and going to school. Thee Stallion is making an example for herself and the community, showing that you can follow your dreams while also getting your degree of your choice. Megan keep doing real hot girl sh*t!

 

RELATED STORY:  Gucci Mane, DaBaby, Megan the Stallion and More Coming to Summer Jam in Ohio

 

 

The Latest:

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Managing School and Her Career was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 15 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close