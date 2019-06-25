Today Is The 10th Anniversary Of Michael Jackson’s Death

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the death of the “King of Pop” Michael Jackson and his family have released a statement in regards to the posthumous anniversary.

“Ten years ago today, the world lost a gifted artist and extraordinary humanitarian,” the family said in the statement. “A decade later, Michael Jackson is still with us, his influence embedded in dance, fashion, art, and music of the moment. He is more important than ever.”

Jackson passed away on this day in 2009 at the age of 50 of acute Propofol intoxication.

What’s your top three Michael Jackson songs? How do you think Michael will be remembered?

