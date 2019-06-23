CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee Airmen, Dead At 99

12 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Disney's "The Finest Hours" - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen has died.

Lt. Col. Robert Friend, who flew 142 combat missions in World War II passed away on Saturday from sepsis. He was 99 years old.

Friend was a member of the Airmen, an elite group of African-American military pilots who fought the Nazis during the Second World War, only to return to America and endure racism and Jim Crow.

But Friend’s days as a fighter pilot didn’t stop with World War II. During a decorated 28-year-career, he flew missions in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. Up until last year, he still worked, signed autographs and spoke to children sharing his story from when he was part of the prestigious Airmen.

“My sister arrived, some friends arrived, and once everybody got there, we called the chaplain and we did a prayer,” Friend’s daughter, Karen Crumlich said. “And during the prayer, right when we said amen, he took his last breath.”

RELATED: Racial Discrimination ‘Just Hasn’t Stopped,’ Says Oldest Living Tuskegee Airman

RELATED: Rest In Power: Oldest Remaining Tuskegee Airman Dies At 101

Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee Airmen, Dead At 99 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 24 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close