Cardi B Indicted On Assault Charges

Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Cardi B has been indicted by a grand jury in the strip club fight case. Sources say there are multiple charges including two felonies.

The indictment stems from an incident last October where Cardi was accused of starting a brawl with two strip club bartenders. Bottles and chairs were thrown and the bartenders say they were injured. Cardi was riled up because one of the ladies was allegedly messing around with her husband, Offset.

Cardi previously rejected a plea deal where she would have been guilty of one misdemeanor count. The indictment seems much worse.

Do you think Cardi might do some time over this situation?

Photos
