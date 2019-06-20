Arthur Ashe Boulevard Celebration Big Weekend In RVA

The Arthur Ashe Boulevard Celebrations kicks off tonight at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on North Boulevard in Richmond, Virginia.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Watch two short films about Arthur Ashe and his legacy for social justice, the RVA premiere of Ashe ’68 (VR Version) and the big screen presentation of ESPN’s short film, Johnnie and Arthur.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the panel discussion will immediately follow the films featuring Ashe’s younger brother Johnnie Ashe and other great panelists including Radio One’s own Clovia Lawrence.

Enjoy an entire weekend of events centered-around the renaming of the boulevard to the Arthur Ashe Boulevard additional events include:

Arthur Ashe Boulevard Tennis Under the Lights Event presented by Dominion Energy & Friday Night Movies

Friday, June 21, 2019

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Byrd Park Tennis Courts

585 S Arthur Ashe Blvd Richmond, VA, 23220

Arthur Ashe Boulevard Celebration Kick-Off

Friday, June 21, 2019

7:00 PM

River City Roll Bowling Lanes

939 Myers Street Richmond, VA, 23230

Arthur Ashe Boulevard Unveiling Ceremony presented by Dominion Energy

Saturday, June 22, 2019

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Virginia Museum of History and Culture

428 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard Richmond, VA, 23220

The Official Arthur Ashe Boulevard Community Celebration presented by Dominion Energy

Saturday, June 22, 2019

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center

3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd Richmond, VA, 23230

For more information visit, arthurasheblvd.com

Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS] 20 photos Launch gallery Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS] 1. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 1 of 20 2. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 2 of 20 3. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 3 of 20 4. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 4 of 20 5. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 5 of 20 6. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Dontae Brooks 6 of 20 7. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Dontae Brooks 7 of 20 8. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 8 of 20 9. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 9 of 20 10. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 10 of 20 11. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 11 of 20 12. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 12 of 20 13. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 13 of 20 14. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:Terrell Artis 14 of 20 15. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:Terrell Artis 15 of 20 16. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:Terrell Artis 16 of 20 17. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:Terrell Artis 17 of 20 18. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:Terrell Artis 18 of 20 19. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:Terrell Artis 19 of 20 20. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:Terrell Artis 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS] Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…