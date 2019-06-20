Arthur Ashe Boulevard Celebration Big Weekend In RVA

The Arthur Ashe Boulevard Celebrations kicks off tonight at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on North Boulevard in Richmond, Virginia.
Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Watch two short films about Arthur Ashe and his legacy for social justice, the RVA premiere of Ashe ’68 (VR Version) and the big screen presentation of ESPN’s short film, Johnnie and Arthur.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the panel discussion will immediately follow the films featuring Ashe’s younger brother Johnnie Ashe and other great panelists including Radio One’s own Clovia Lawrence.
Enjoy an entire weekend of events centered-around the renaming of the boulevard to the Arthur Ashe Boulevard additional events include:
Arthur Ashe Boulevard Tennis Under the Lights Event presented by Dominion Energy & Friday Night Movies
Friday, June 21, 2019
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Byrd Park Tennis Courts
585 S Arthur Ashe Blvd Richmond, VA, 23220
Arthur Ashe Boulevard Celebration Kick-Off
Friday, June 21, 2019
7:00 PM
River City Roll Bowling Lanes
939 Myers Street Richmond, VA, 23230
Arthur Ashe Boulevard Unveiling Ceremony presented by Dominion Energy
Saturday, June 22, 2019
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
Virginia Museum of History and Culture
428 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard Richmond, VA, 23220
The Official Arthur Ashe Boulevard Community Celebration presented by Dominion Energy
Saturday, June 22, 2019
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center
3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd Richmond, VA, 23230
For more information visit, arthurasheblvd.com
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
1. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin ThickeSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 1 of 20
2. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin ThickeSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 2 of 20
3. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin ThickeSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 3 of 20
4. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin ThickeSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 4 of 20
5. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin ThickeSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 5 of 20
6. Stone Soul 2019Source:Dontae Brooks 6 of 20
7. Stone Soul 2019Source:Dontae Brooks 7 of 20
8. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 8 of 20
9. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 9 of 20
10. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 10 of 20
11. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 11 of 20
12. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 12 of 20
13. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 13 of 20
14. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin ThickeSource:Terrell Artis 14 of 20
15. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin ThickeSource:Terrell Artis 15 of 20
16. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin ThickeSource:Terrell Artis 16 of 20
17. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin ThickeSource:Terrell Artis 17 of 20
18. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin ThickeSource:Terrell Artis 18 of 20
19. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin ThickeSource:Terrell Artis 19 of 20
20. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin ThickeSource:Terrell Artis 20 of 20
Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
For the Latest Entertainment News:Follow @kissrichmond
Latest…
- Hot Outside, But Free Ice Skating Inside At Two Richmond Area Rinks
- Expect Dangerously Record High Temperatures This Weekend
- Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He Worshipped The Devil
- WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight Video Screen, Internet Collectively Fries Him