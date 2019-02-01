CLOSE
Icon Tom Joyner Announces One More Time Experience Tour Celebrating His Remarkable Career And Morning Show   

TJMS Tour

Source: CS / Radio One

Joyner Marks the 25th Anniversary of the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Celebrating MusicHis Listeners and His Impending Retirement

On his nationally syndicated radio show today, Tom Joyner announced the One More Time Experience multi-city tour, which includes concerts that bring the music and celebration of his daily Party With a Purpose, The Tom Joyner Morning Show. Joyner, a huge fan favorite who changed the radio landscape, launches this tour with a routing that allows his audience to join the celebration and toast Tom for his longtime commitment to entertain, inform and empower. Joyner will kick-off the tour on May 10, in Washington DC. Performers include Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and KEM.

In making the announcement, Tom Joyner offered “What better way to say thank you to the people I owe my career to! I hope everyone will be as excited as I am to celebrate with good music, good fun and good hugs! We have 25 years worth of partying to achieve, so let’s do it together, with the ultimate One More Time Experience!”

The White Party featured Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and Isley Brothers

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

The legendary Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, is a longtime favorite in R&B music with hits that include “Before I Let Go”, “We Are One”, “Joy and Pain”, “Happy Feelings” and a long list of hits that relate to their audience and has them singing along to every lyric.

Array

Source: WENN / WENN

KEM has brought very personal and emotional experience to his audience with performance staples that include “Love Calls”, “Find Your Way” and more that have brought Grammy nominations as well as gold and platinum-selling songs.

Click Here For Tour Dates!

Joyner – who first gained popularity after earning his nickname “The Fly Jock” while flying round-trip between Dallas and Chicago for seven years and 8 million miles – hosted morning and afternoon shows in two different cities. Joyner revolutionized radio, becoming the first-morning show with music in syndication, launching Jan 3rd, 1994. Joyner announced that he would retire from broadcasting in December of 2019, capping one of the greatest careers in communications.

Follow Tom Joyner on social media: @TomJoynerMorningShow on Facebook; @TJMShow on Twitter; and @FlyJockTomJoyner on Instagram.

About the Tom Joyner Morning Show

Radio’s leading syndicated urban morning show, The Tom Joyner Morning Show has distinguished itself over the years by continuously giving back to its audience with quality programming, community initiatives, special events, and philanthropy. Tom Joyner and the show’s popular co-host Sybil Wilkes relate to listeners by empowering, informing and entertaining with positivity. Regular contributors including Roland Martin, Jacque Reid, Huggy Lowdown, Shaun King, Chris Paul, Reverend Al Sharpton and Mellody Hobson engage the audience by exclusively connecting them with the people they want to hear from. Sherri Shepherd, Kym Whitley, Guy Torry and Damon Williams, sit in the shows’ “Funny Chair,” on various days providing humorous insight. Joyner has also established major destination events including the 20th annual Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage Cruise and the 17th annual Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion in Orlando.

Icon Tom Joyner Announces One More Time Experience Tour Celebrating His Remarkable Career And Morning Show    was originally published on foxync.com

