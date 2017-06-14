CLOSE
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Laverne Cox Ruffles The Red Carpet With A Slit Higher Than OITNB’s Ratings

Orange Is The New Black‘s Laverne Cox appeared on the show’s red carpet last this weekend, celebrating its 5th season. Lavern sported a beige ruffled dress with a thigh high slit, designed by Shari Richi and was styled by Christina Pacelli. 

'Orange Is The New Black' Season 5 Celebration

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The dress was off the shoulders, ruffled at the top and bottom, with a sheer see through material. The strappy sandals were a perfect match with the dress as Laverne struck a pose at the premiere.

'Orange Is The New Black' Season 5 Celebration

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

Starring as Sophia on the beloved Netflix series, Laverne kept it simple with accented pops of color for the evening. Straying away from basic black eyeliner, she gave some color with nacy blue eyeliner and pink shadow. Her hair was half up, cascading down in loose waves and her skin had a beautiful summer glow.

'Orange Is The New Black' Season 5 Celebration

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

What’s your take on Laverne’s look? Vote HAUTE or NAUGHT below!

The Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards is one of the biggest nights in fashion and celebrities did not disappoint. From vintage, to the new school, stars gathered in New York City to honor the industry's best and brightest.

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Laverne Cox Ruffles The Red Carpet With A Slit Higher Than OITNB’s Ratings was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
