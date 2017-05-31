CLOSE
[Photos] Porsha Williams Is #BodyGoals During Her Latest Photoshoot

Reality Show and Talk Show host Porsha Williams slays every chance she gets and her latest photoshoot is no exception. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star hit the waters of Miami to show of that fantastic figure of hers, once again proving she is body goals.

[Photos] Porsha Williams Is #BodyGoals During Her Latest Photoshoot was originally published on mymajicdc.com

